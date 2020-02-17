Amid denial of permission, PFI activists take out rally

Amid the denial of permission for a rally by the police, the Popular Front of India (PFI) took out a unity march covering two kilometres, on account of Foundation Day on Monday.

As a part of the Foundation Day, a convention was organised at Green Ground at Deralakatte.

A rally was scheduled to be organised from Madani Nagara to the venue in Deralakatte.

The PFI members had sought permission for the rally from police for the last one month. Over 600 police personnel were deployed at Madani Nagara on Monday morning. Mangaluru South division ACP Kodandarama and other senior officers had camped at the venue and had directed PFI leaders not to carry out the rally.

As the police personnel were waiting at Madani Nagara, PFI activists in uniforms arrived in six buses and alighted in front of Yenepoya Hospital in Deralakatte and took out a rally to the venue of the convention.