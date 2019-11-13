Ammatti–Meenupete Road widening taken up

MLA K G Bopaiah performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the much-discussed Ammatti–Meenupete Road widening project.

The work has been subjected to discussion and protests too have been carried out against the work.

Bopaiah, who spoke on the occasion, said that undertaking the road-widening work has become inevitable, following the increase in traffic density.

“The people must cooperate with the authorities. Citizens who are affected will be recompensed on humanitarian grounds,” he promised.

The legislator also directed the officials to complete the work within the speculated time.

Zilla Panchayat member Mookonda Shashi Subramani, Taluk Panchayat member B M Ganesh and PWD engineer Suresh were present on the occasion.

Court stay

The work on the widening of the 10-km stretch is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 14.5 crore.

Thirty-two people have approached the court and brought a stay on the work. The buildings owned by the petitioners will not be demolished till the stay is vacated.

Another group, however, demanded that the road-widening work be taken up in public interest.