A suspected Ammonia gas leak from Vijaya ice plant near Kulai created tense moments on Saturday morning.

People residing close to the ice plant were forced to flee from their houses due to the nauseating smell of gas.

Residents also suffered breathing problems and irritation to the eyes.

The fire service personnel from MCF, NMPT and Karnataka State Fire Service and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and sprayed water in order to neutralise the gas effect.