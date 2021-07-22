ANF facilitate tribal youth to achieve the dream to serve

The workshop organised by Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has boosted our confidence, many young participants from 20 naxal-affected villages vouched recently.

Sumanth from Neriya, one among the 11 naxal-affected Gram Panchayats in Beltangady taluk, says he was working as a physical education teacher in a private school.

When schools were forced to shut down due to the Covid 19 pandemic, he lost his job.

"As we do not have any land, I am working as an agricultural labourer," adds Sumanth from the Malekudiya tribal community.

Before attending the workshop, he said he was frustrated and depressed with life. But on receiving a pat as being an ideal candidate for the police department from ANF Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil B, he vowed to clear the examinations being conducted to fill up vacant posts of constables and police subinspectors.

Sharat from Subrahmanya says the workshop had left him and his friends highly motivated.

A young woman from Shringeri said the workshop had taken them closer to their dreams of serving in the police department.

The ANF camp in Karkala which had disbursed thousands of ration kits to needy tribals residing deep in forests and oxygen concentrators during the pandemic organised a competitive examination guidance workshop for tribal youth from naxal-affected villages in four districts at St Lawrence Church hall in Attur near Karkala recently.

The first such workshop was organised in 2019, sources told DH.

Besides ensuring that Covid-19 protocols were in place, the ANF had arranged vehicles for 170 tribal youth at their own cost, well aware that the hamlets in the remotest areas did not have any access to public transport.

SP Nikhil told DH that due to lack of awareness and self-confidence, many fail to clear the examinations conducted to fill up vacant posts in the police department or the army.

While addressing the participants, he also shared tips for clearing competitive examinations.

"Set aside time daily for reading newspapers. Read the question paper, underline questions for better clarity and manage time efficiently," he stressed.

Murugan from ANF explained about the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and exercises to achieve desired physical standards.

DySP Jaishankar, inspectors Sunil Kumar and Santosh were also present.

SP Nikhil, buoyed by the response to the workshop, said that they plan to hold more such activities in adherence to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Workshops

The competitive examination guidance workshop for tribal youth was also organised in Virajpete in Kodagu district and in Gundlupete taluk recently.