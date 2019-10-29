ANF intensifies combing in Maoist-affected areas

After four suspected Maoists were killed an encounter in Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) personnel have intensified combing operations in Maoists-affected areas in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday.

About eight to 10 member teams are combing in the areas. The ANF personnel are high vigil in those villages from where a few identified suspected Maoists in Karnataka hail from.

ANF has intensified vigil at Mudigere, Kalasa, Kudremukh National Park, and various parts of Sringeri taluk, Belahodu Koodige, Samse, Kerekatte and other areas.