Anganwadi teacher accused of harassment

An Anganwadi assistant staged a protest in front of the Anganwadi Centre alleging harassment by a teacher of Kudluru Navagrama Anganwadi Centre in the town.

It has been alleged that Anganwadi teacher Kalavathi locked the centre to prevent assistant K A Shantha from coming to the Anganwadi. Kalavathi remained absent herself.

Shantha was posted at the centre following an order by the women and child welfare department assistant director. But quoting the reason that Shatha belongs to a Dalit community, the Anganwadi teacher allegedly locked the Anganwadi centre.

When Shantha came to the centre at 9 am, she found the Anganwadi building locked. Kalavathi did not return though Shanta waited till afternoon. The children saw the locked door and returned to their houses.

Condemning the incident, Shantha staged a protest in front of the centre by holding a placard. She said she had faced a similar situation in the past when she was working as an assistant in the same Anganwadi centre.

She was later transferred to Kudluru Anganwadi Centre. Now, the officials have transferred her back to Navagrama Anganwadi Centre. Shantha said that she has not received the honorarium from the last six months.

Strongly condemning the incident, the Dalit associations have demanded action against Kalavathi.

Shantha continued her protest on Tuesday as well.