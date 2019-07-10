Anganwadi workers want KG classes at their centres

Anganwadi workers from the district staged a protest urging government to fulfill their demands, including revision of honorarium, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at the protest, Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association district unit General Secretary Sushila Nada said pre-school education like LKG and UKG should be introduced at Anganwadi centres.

“LKG and UKG classes have been introduced in 54 government schools, including Karnataka Public Schools, in the district. As a result, the enrollment of children in Anganwadi centres has declined sharply.”

‘Strengthen centres’

Anganwadi centres should be made centres of teaching and nurturing children, and should also be strengthened.

The government should increase the number of supervisers to Anganwadis for effective implementation of government schemes. The basic infrastructure should be upgraded at Anganwadi centres, she stressed.

Sushila said the government should make arrangements for training Anganwadi workers who have passed SSLC to handle LKG and UKG classes. The monthly honorarium for Anganwadi workers should be increased as per seniority, she added.

Rs 18,000 salary sought

“The minimum monthly salary should be fixed at Rs 18,000. Many state governments, including Tamil Nadu, Goa, Kerala, Harayana, Telangana and Puducherry, have increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers from Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000.”

The vacant posts of Anganwadi workers should be filled up by the government. Retired Anganwadi workers should be paid a pension of Rs 3,000 per month, she added.

Sushila urged the government to initiate promotion process.

Supervisors with five years of experience should be compulsorily transferred.

A delegation led by Sushila Nada submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner to be handed over to chief minister.