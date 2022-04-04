Angara promises people-friendly guidelines for road widening

District In-charge Minister S Angara on Monday directed officials to revise the guidelines for widening and upgrading rural and fisheries roads, state and national highways, as the present rules had made life difficult for residents dwelling in houses adjacent to the roads.

The minister, presiding at a review meeting to assess the progress of different programmes, said that the officials concerned should compile a list of problems caused by such rules in consultation with the MLAs.

He also directed officials to write a letter to the minister concerned. He promised that a discussion would be held to make the rules people-friendly.

Angara expressed his displeasure with the officers who made decisions without adequate knowledge of the laws.