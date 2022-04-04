Angara promises people-friendly guidelines

Angara promises people-friendly guidelines for road widening

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 22:51 ist

District In-charge Minister S Angara on Monday directed officials to revise the guidelines for widening and upgrading rural and fisheries roads, state and national highways, as the present rules had made life difficult for residents dwelling in houses adjacent to the roads.

The minister, presiding at a review meeting to assess the progress of different programmes, said that the officials concerned should compile a list of problems caused by such rules in consultation with the MLAs.

He also directed officials to write a letter to the minister concerned. He promised that a discussion would be held to make the rules people-friendly.

Angara expressed his displeasure with the officers who made decisions without adequate knowledge of the laws. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

review meeting
People-friendly measures
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

'Mysterious' giant sandstone jars found in Assam

 