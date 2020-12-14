Angry voters call for boycott of GP polls across Kodagu

With the campaigning by candidates contesting Gram Panchayat elections gaining momentum, some villagers in various parts of the district have raised the alarm of boycotting the elections.

The voters are expressing their displeasure at the candidates who had failed to fulfil the promises made during the previous elections.

Persuading such voters to take part in the election process has become a big headache for the young and first-time contestants.

Kodagu is a hilly area where basic facilities are a challenge. Several Gram Panchayats still do not have proper waste disposal system, road connectivity, drinking water and transport system.

Keeping forth the issue of basic amenities, the voters have decided to boycott the elections in a few villages.

The villagers in Koothi in Tholoorushettalli Panchayat have warned of boycotting the elections. The villagers have been facing inconvenience with lack of road, electricity and bus services.

In spite of submitting a memorandum to the authorities to solve the issues, no measures have been taken so far, alleged members of the village development committee.

The residents of Shakthi Layout, the first ward of Mullusoge Gram Panchayat too have decided to refrain from exercising their franchise.

The residents had already staged a protest under the leadership of village leader Palaniswamy to raise the issue of lack of facilities and to bring it to the notice of officials.

The call to boycott the election is also heard from Napoklu area. However, none of the officials has visited the spot to hear the grievances of the people.

Kumbaladalu road connecting Murnad-Napoklu are also crying for attention and the villagers are facing inconvenience due to the deplorable condition of the road.

The villagers alleged that roads in Kumbaladalu, Ayyangeri, Hodavada, Kottamudi and Hoddur are in a deplorable condition. The residents of these villages have also warned of boycotting the elections.

A banner to boycott elections has also been mounted by the residents of Doopadakolli Paisari.

The poor condition of the road in the village has been affecting the movement of residents during monsoon. In spite of appealing to the authorities to make the road motorable, no measures have been taken said residents H M Rajanna and P A Sunil.

Kavalu Pade president M Krishna said, “The villagers’ woes are not addressed. The authorities have neglected the issue of road repair, drains and streetlights in Mullusoge. Hence, we have decided to boycott the elections.”

The officials led by tahsildar Govindaraju had visited Koothi village to persuade the villagers to take part in the democratic process of election. However, the villagers did not listen to the officials.