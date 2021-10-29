Anitha Poovaiah elected as Madikeri CMC president

Anitha Poovaiah and Savitha Rakesh were elected as Madikeri CMC president and vice president respectively. The election for the CMC president and vice president were held on Friday.

Both Anitha and Savitha had secured 19 votes each, while Neema Arshad and Mary Veigas from SDPI who had contested the election secured only five votes. A Congress and a JD(S) member remained neutral.

The BJP leaders observed Vijayotsava after the election. Iswar Kumar Kandoo conducted the election.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan and MLC M P Sunil Subramani exercised their franchise.

The CMC has 16 BJP members, five SDPI members, one Congress and JD(S) member each.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA M P Appachu Ranjan called upon the president and vice president to take all members into confidence.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that the development works should be initiated by taking the suggestions of the elected representatives.

The newly elected president, Anitha Poovaiah, said that she will strive to make Madikeri CMC a model in the state and thanked the voters of her ward.

"I will render my work by seeking suggestions from the MP, MLAs and members. All efforts will be made to solve a row over roads in the town," she added.

Vice president Savitha Rakesh said that the party has entrusted her with responsibility and she promised to discharge her duties effectively.

CMC member K S Ramesh said, "The CMC did not have a president and vice president for the last two and a half years. All-weather roads should be developed in Madikeri. The CMC should emphasise on supply of pure drinking water and also on installing streetlights. There is a need to get additional funds from the government for the development of Madikeri."

Member Mahesh Jaini said, "The CMC should give emphasis to the work on drains and cleanliness."

Both the president and vice president offered puja in their respective rooms before taking charge.