'Announce Rs 10K reward for info on sex determination'

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil directed officials of the Health Department to announce a reward of Rs 10,000 to those who inform on scanning centres guilty of misusing technology for foetal sex determination.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, he said there were complaints on female foeticide being carried out in the district. "Officials should visit scanning centres posing as commoners and verify facts. Officials should gather accurate information on pregnant women from Anganwadi centres. The facilities under Mathruvandana yojana must reach pregnant women," he directed.

The DC directed officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department to ensure that welfare programmes reach the poor. 'Gelathi', the one-stop- centre for victimised women had been set up at taluks and Lady Goschen Hospital said officials of Women and Child Welfare.

Women and Child Development department Deputy Director Sundar Poojary said that “Pradhan Mantri Mahila Shakti Kendra" was functioning in the district. "Three women coordinators have been appointed to create awareness on welfare programmes for women,” he added.

A sum of Rs 48 lakh was released for the Gelathi Kendra building. As many as six child marriage cases were stopped in the district and cases were registered against the accused under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, he informed.