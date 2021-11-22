Annual fair of Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi held

The annual fair of Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi and Parivara Devaru Temple was held in Shanivarasanthe on Monday.
After the ‘Ganga Puja’, ‘Gau Puja’ and ‘Mangalarati’, women carried ‘Kalasha’ in a procession, to the temple.
‘Mahasankalpa’ and ‘Mahamangalarati’ were held in Sri Ganapathy Parvathi Chandramouleeshwara Temple later.
Seva Samiti members and devotees took part in the prayers offered to ‘Gramadevathe’ Oorodeya Devaru, Bidaruru Brahadevarau, Sri Basaveshwara Devaru, Maramma and Chamundeshwari, Vijaya Vinayaka and Sri Rama temples.
A special prayer was held at the Jamia Masjid, offered by religious heads of Hindu and Muslim communities together.
Mass meals were served to the devotees at Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi and Parivara Devaru after the ‘Maha Puja’ and ‘Mangalarati’. ‘Deeparadhane’, ‘Ganapathi Puja’, ‘Panchagavya’, ‘Punyaha’, ‘Devanandi Navagraha’, ‘Mrityunjaya Puja’, ‘Navagraha’, ‘Mrityunjaya Homa’, ‘Ganapathy Homa’, ‘Dhanwantari Homa’, ‘Panchamritha Abhisheka’, ‘Ekavara Rudrabhisheka’ and other rituals were held in the evening.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?