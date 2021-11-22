Annual fair of Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi held

  Nov 22 2021
Women carry 'Kalasha' to the temple in a procession, during the annual fair of Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi and Parivara Devaru Temple in Shanivarasanthe. DH Photo

The annual fair of Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi and Parivara Devaru Temple was held in Shanivarasanthe on Monday.

After the ‘Ganga Puja’, ‘Gau Puja’ and ‘Mangalarati’, women carried ‘Kalasha’ in a procession, to the temple.

‘Mahasankalpa’ and ‘Mahamangalarati’ were held in Sri Ganapathy Parvathi Chandramouleeshwara Temple later.

Seva Samiti members and devotees took part in the prayers offered to ‘Gramadevathe’ Oorodeya Devaru, Bidaruru Brahadevarau, Sri Basaveshwara Devaru, Maramma and Chamundeshwari, Vijaya Vinayaka and Sri Rama temples.

A special prayer was held at the Jamia Masjid, offered by religious heads of Hindu and Muslim communities together.

Mass meals were served to the devotees at Beeralingeshwara Prabala Bhairavi and Parivara Devaru after the ‘Maha Puja’ and ‘Mangalarati’. ‘Deeparadhane’, ‘Ganapathi Puja’, ‘Panchagavya’, ‘Punyaha’, ‘Devanandi Navagraha’, ‘Mrityunjaya Puja’, ‘Navagraha’, ‘Mrityunjaya Homa’, ‘Ganapathy Homa’, ‘Dhanwantari Homa’, ‘Panchamritha Abhisheka’, ‘Ekavara Rudrabhisheka’ and other rituals were held in the evening.

