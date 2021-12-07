Annual police sports meet inaugurated in Madikeri

International tennis player Rohan Bopanna opined that sports activities should be made compulsory in schools and colleges.

He was speaking after inaugurating the district police sports meet at the DAR police grounds in Madikeri on Tuesday.

If sports is made a mandatory activity in schools, it will promote harmony among students, he said.

Rohan said he was able to achieve in sports only due to the support of his parents.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra said, ''Sports promote the growth of body and mind. It also provides relaxation. The annual sports meet is organised for the police to relieve their tension. The police personnel perform duties without taking leave. They have been working day and night since the Covid-19 pandemic''.

The sports activity will also help the department to identify and encourage talents, she added.

An oath was administered to the police personnel on the occasion.

Madikeri City Municipal Council president Anita Poovaiah, vice president Savita Rakesh, DySP Gajendra Prasad, inspector Medappa and others were present.