Annual temple fair on November 4

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • Nov 01 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:15 ist

The annual fair of Sri Chamundeshwari Aidrodamma Temple in Balinjikere in Arekadu village will be held on November 4.

'Ganapathi Homa', the sacred fire ritual, will be held in the morning. Puja and various rituals will be offered to the presiding deity.

Mass meals will be offered to the devotees in the noon, stated the temple management committee.

annual temple fair
Sri Chamundeshwari Aidrodamma Temple
Balinjikere

