Annual temple fair on November 4

The annual fair of Sri Chamundeshwari Aidrodamma Temple in Balinjikere in Arekadu village will be held on November 4.
'Ganapathi Homa', the sacred fire ritual, will be held in the morning. Puja and various rituals will be offered to the presiding deity.
Mass meals will be offered to the devotees in the noon, stated the temple management committee.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few
'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest
Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'
Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold
Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?
What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?
Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?