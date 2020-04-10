Another Covid-19 survivor discharged from hospital

Another Covid-19 survivor discharged from hospital in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 23:19 ist

One more Covid-19 patient was discharged following recovery from Wenlock hospital on Friday. 

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the 21-year-old youth had arrived from Dubai on March 21 and was admitted to Wenlock Hospital. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

After the treatment and as per the protocol, his throat swabs were again sent for testing on April 7 and 8 and he tested negative for the disease. With this, five patients have been discharged from hospitals in Mangaluru.

Sindhu said that nine people had been admitted to isolation wards for observation. As many as 2,979 have completed 28 days of home quarantine period.

 She said that fever clinics in Dakshina Kannada had tested 84 persons. No Covid-19 suspects have been reported from fever clinics, she added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
discharged
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 