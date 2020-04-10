Another Covid-19 survivor discharged from hospital in DK

One more Covid-19 patient was discharged following recovery from Wenlock hospital on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the 21-year-old youth had arrived from Dubai on March 21 and was admitted to Wenlock Hospital. He tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27.

After the treatment and as per the protocol, his throat swabs were again sent for testing on April 7 and 8 and he tested negative for the disease. With this, five patients have been discharged from hospitals in Mangaluru.

Sindhu said that nine people had been admitted to isolation wards for observation. As many as 2,979 have completed 28 days of home quarantine period.

She said that fever clinics in Dakshina Kannada had tested 84 persons. No Covid-19 suspects have been reported from fever clinics, she added.