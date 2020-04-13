Another patient recovers, discharged

A 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 was cured and discharged from hospital on Monday. With this, eight patients have been discharged from hospital in the district, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The man had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Dubai on March 18 and had tested positive on March 31. As many as 1,731 people are home quarantined in the district. A total of 4,342 people had completed 28 days of home quarantine in the district. Seven had been admitted to the hospital for observation, a press release stated.