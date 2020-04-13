Another patient recovers, discharged

Another patient recovers, discharged

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 20:05 ist

A 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 was cured and discharged from hospital on Monday. With this, eight patients have been discharged from hospital in the district, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The man had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Dubai on March 18 and had tested positive on March 31. As many as 1,731 people are home quarantined in the district. A total of 4,342 people had completed 28 days of home quarantine in the district. Seven had been admitted to the hospital for observation, a press release stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
patient recovers
discharged
COVID-19
Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 