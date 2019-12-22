Anti-CAA Protests: Normalcy returns to Mangaluru

With the relaxing of curfew on Sunday morning, normalcy returned to Mangaluru city limits three days after protest against Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent on December 19. Buses operated normally. Majority of the the business establishments, hotels remained open in Mangaluru.

The curfew will be relaxed till 6 pm and imposed again in the night. From Monday morning, curfew will be lifted and Section 144 will be imposed. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited the family of two killed in police firing.

Former CM H D Kumaraswamy handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh each to family of Ahmmed Jaleel of Kandak and Nausheen of Kudroli, who were killed in police firing in Mangaluru. ANI tweeted, "Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19."