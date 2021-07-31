Anticipatory bail for five police personnel

The Second Additional and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to five police personnel, who are accused of the charges of murder of Roy D'Souza of Chikkapete.

It is alleged that D'Souza had died of police assault. On June 10, Roy D'Souza was said to be assaulted by the police. Accusing the police personnel of his death, the CID, which is probing the incident, had registered a murder case.

Following this, police personnel N S Lokesh, H G Tanukumar, M U Sunil, N H Sathish and Sangamesh had filed an application to the court seeking anticipatory bail.