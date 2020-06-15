'Anwar Manippadi report to be tabled in next Assembly session'

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was confident of tabling Anwar Manippadi’s report in the next Assembly session.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the relocated office of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy on Mangaluru Central Railway Station road, behind Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat building on Monday.

He said the project, ‘Beary Bhavan’, was in progress. “Beary academy will soon get its own building.”

Poojary presented the prizes to winners of poetry, debate and Mehandi competitions organised by the academy.

‘Beary as third language’

Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy President Rahim Ucchil said a committee of experts had submitted a report to the government on introducing Beary as a third language in schools. The report is likely to be accepted by the government.

The government through Gadinadu Abhivruddhi Pradhikara had released Rs 3 crore of the total six crores allocated to the academy. The district administration has promised to identify land for Beary Bhavan within the district.

“The 25 cents land identified in Neermarga was rejected by members of the academy after a site inspection. The land was not favourable for the construction of the building,” he said.

Rahim elaborating on the future projects of the Beary Academy said the life and achievements of 100 stalwarts from the Beary community, spread across the world, will be mentioned in the book, ‘Marakogavato 100 bearinja’.

“There are programmes planned at reviving beary literature and publishing a directory of beary artistes,” he said.

“During the lockdown, the academy provided Rs 2,000 each to 261 artistes and writers from the Beary community. Also, ration kits were provided to 140 artistes,” he recollected.

Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat President Muhammed Monu, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy President Dayananda Kattalsar, Beary Sahitya Academy member secretary Jalil Mukhri, Nafeesa, Mishriya, Razak, Surekha, Chanchalakshi, Murali, Roopesh, academy registrar Poornima and Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat executive officer Sadananda were also present.