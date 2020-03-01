Apathy renders NR Pura lakes lifeless

Majority of lakes in N R Pura taluk are facing the problem of pollution due to the negligence of the authorities.

According to the available documents with the authorities, there are six lakes in N R Pura town limits, including Menasooru Kere, Veerammaji Kere, a lake behind the police station, Nadigara Kere on Old Post office road and Bettagere kere.

As per available documents, Veerammaji Kere is spread across 13.30 acres. Owing to the dumping of garbage including poultry waste, the lake is completely polluted.

With the silt filling the lake, the stench from the lake inconveniences the residents. Further, even sewage water enters the lake.

Adding to this, a majority of the lake area is encroached upon.

The story of another lake situated behind the police station is also no different. Wastewater from drains and hotels enter into the lake. A road is also constructed on the banks of the lake. The authorities have not given priority to the rejuvenation of the lake, said the public.

Writer Jayamma from Agrahara said, “Our forefathers had constructed lakes to quench the thirst of people as well as cattle and birds. With the silt filling these lakes, the water storage capacity has declined over a period of time. In addition, the lakes are polluted. The authorities should clean the lakes and construct a pedestrian path to help the joggers. Fruit-bearing plants should be planted around the lakes.”

A resident of Raghavendra Layout, Gunapal Jain said, “The dumping of the garbage has polluted Veerammaji Kere. Cleaning the lake will help the fish to survive. Streetlights should be installed on the banks of the lake. The elected representatives should initiate measures to bring back the glory of the lake.”

Sudhakar from Halepete said, “There is a need to construct a retaining wall for the lake situated behind the police station. The silt should be removed. With the help of SKDRDP, the authorities should develop the lake.”

Town Panchayat Chief Officer Kuriyakose said, “It is a punishable offence to dump waste into the lake. The authorities are mulling over setting up a sewage treatment plant. Awareness will be created among people against the dumping of garbage. The Town Panchayat will submit a proposal to the state government through the MLA to develop lakes in the town.”