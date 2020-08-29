APD Foundation helps rag pickers in Mangaluru

APD Foundation helps rag pickers in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 29 2020, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 01:46 ist
APD Foundation in Mangaluru extended a helping hand to rag pickers.

APD Foundation in association with its partner organisation, ‘Hasiru Dala’, launched a campaign to improve the lives of rag pickers located in and around Mangaluru.

So far, 199 grocery kits have been disbursed to large and small families. The kit comprises of rice, edible oil, soaps and other materials.

Depending on the size of the family, the kits were distributed. Medicine and health support were provided to more than 60 rag pickers families for the past two months.

A community kitchen was set up to provide food to rag pickers during the lockdown.

Food was distributed to over 200 waste pickers and people without any shelter for the past 28 days.

Further, kits comprising soap, towel, toothbrush and toothpaste were provided to 19 pregnant, puerperal women and 63 children of rag pickers.

Similarly, protein kits comprising five types of protein-rich dal was provided to 33 families with children.

“PPE kits with reusable masks, gloves and gumboots were given to waste collectors in Pachchanady. Waste pickers play a pivotal role in processing waste,” APD Foundation Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulla A Rehman said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

APD Foundation
helps
rag pickers
grocery kits
protein kits
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Who is Shinzo Abe, Japan’s departing Prime Minister?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Why women may less severe Covid-19 symptoms than men?

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

Britain honours WWII spy heroine of Indian descent

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

'Antiviral drug for cats might help fight Covid-19'

 