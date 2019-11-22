APMC yard in Kadur turns into place for open defecation

The land belonging to APMC near KSRTC bus stand in Kadur has been converted into a place for open defecation. The one and a half acre land belongs to the APMC.

Of the five-acre land, two-acres was used for constructing KSRTC bus stand and one and a half acre for constructing quarters for APMC personnel. In the remaining one and a half acre land, four stalls and two market sheds have been constructed. Unfortunately, the sheds and stalls have not been given on rent. As a result, no business activities are carried out in the area.

The SKDRDP had started a pure drinking water unit near the shed three to four years ago. Now, the unit is defunct and no one visits it to fetch water. The entire yard has turned into a dumping yard.

In fact, when Y S V Datta was the MLA, there was a proposal to construct mother and child hospital on the said land. However, owing to technical reasons, the project could not take off.

Due to lack of activity, the entire area has turned into a place for defecation. Even garbage is dumped in the vicinity.

The halogen lamp has slid from the pole at the yard. The APMC has failed to clear the garbage dumped in the vicinity, alleged the residents.

MLA Belliprakash is mulling over starting a food court at the land. However, the public feels that it is better if the food court comes up on the old APMC yard venue. The APMC should keep the vacant land clean and tidy.

Merchant Subrahmanya said, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not been implemented effectively in the heart of the town. The land should be used for productive purpose.”

APMC President Mathighatta Shivakumar said, “The APMC is mulling over carrying out daily vegetable business on the land by cleaning the premises. A decision will be taken in this regard shortly.”