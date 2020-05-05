Agriculture Minister B C Patil said government had initiated steps to support farmers in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

"Government will ensure better prices for crops. The 1.5% APMC Yard tax will be cancelled. The confusions surrounding farm produce insurance will be solved. The cold storages to increase shelf life of farm produce will be set up," he stressed at a meeting held at DC’s Office on Monday.

He instructed officials to distribute quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers. Firms that sell machinery to farmers without subsidised price should be blacklisted. Criminal cases should be filed against traders selling low quality seeds and fertilisers to the farmers, Patil said.

He promised to hold talks with chief minister on setting up Agricultural College in Brahmavar.

Joint Director of Agriculture department Kempegowda said that the paddy was grown in 3,600 hectares of land. The facilities were provided to help farmers transport and market their farm produce during lockdown crisis, he added.