App-based taxi aggregators operational at MIA

App-based taxi aggregators, Ola and Uber, are now offering to meet the commuting needs of passengers at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

MIA has also set up a dedicated staging area for these app-based taxi aggregators. Passengers have the choice to pre-book their ride or on arrival at the airport. This system is also useful for corporate clients, who can make use of any existing arrangement with taxi aggregators, for their travel needs through centralised booking.

Standalone and group passengers also have the option to choose these rides. The taxi aggregators have a range of vehicles to meet the passenger convenience.

The airport has set aside 10 dedicated parking slots at parking island one, located at the entrance of the integrated terminal building near the roundabout, from where these taxi aggregators operate.

These taxis arrive from their dedicated staging area to the common staging area in front of the escalator on the lower ground floor from where the passengers who have booked these taxi aggregators leave for their destination. The airport also has a separate parking lot for pre-paid taxis, with the provision to park 35 taxis.

Only five pre-paid taxis are allowed in this common staging area to ensure ease of movement of vehicles of other stakeholders from their parking lots.