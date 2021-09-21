'Appacha Kavi’s residence should be developed as memorial'

The Ainmane, traditional house of Haradasa Appacha Kavi, the first poet of Kodagu, should be developed into a memorial, said Appachettolanda Manu Muttappa, president of Napoklu Kodava Samaja.

He was speaking during the 153rd birth anniversary celebrations of Appacha Kavi, organised by Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and Napoklu Kodava Samaja, at Appacha Kavi auditorium, on Tuesday.

Manu Muttappa said that along with the residences of great poets and writers, their native places should also be developed.

“There is a need to introduce Appacha Kavi’s works to the present generation. Appacha Kavi had great knowledge of Kannada and Sanskrit. An education officer called Raghunatha Raya inspired Appacha Kavi to create literary works in the Kodava language,” he said.

Speaking on Appacha Kavi, Rangayana, Mysuru, director Addanda Cariappa said that Appacha Kavi should be awarded the 'Karnataka Ratna' award.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Dr Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, Academy registrar Ajjikuttira Girish, Appaneravanda Ainmane Development Committee president Appaneravanda Chummi Devaiah, Appaneravanda Ramu and Dr Manoj were present.

'Ummattat' and other cultural programmes were held on the occasion.

Folklore scholar Bottolanda Kashi Achaiah sang songs composed by Appacha Kavi.