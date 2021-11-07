Appachu tells BJP workers to get ready for ZP, TP polls

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan called upon the BJP workers to work towards the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

He was speaking during a BJP Backward Classes Morcha executive committee meeting.

"The BJP had won both the ZP and TP election in the previous term. The party workers should once again work for the victory of the candidates. There is a need to work towards freeing Kodagu from Congress. There is a need to create awareness of the welfare programmes and achievements of the BJP government to all the households," he said.

The Modi-led government in India has effectively tackled the Covid-19 situation, he added.

He also lauded the Centre for reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

BJP Backward Classes Morcha state president Narendra Babu said that the BJP Morcha has played a pivotal role in the growth of the party.

There is a need to unite the backward classes, he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani, BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah and others were present.