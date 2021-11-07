Appachu tells BJP workers to get ready for ZP, TP polls

Appachu tells BJP workers to get ready for ZP, TP polls

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 07 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 01:07 ist
BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah inaugurates the executive committee meeting of BJP Backward Classes Morcha in Madikeri.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan called upon the BJP workers to work towards the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

He was speaking during a BJP Backward Classes Morcha executive committee meeting.

"The BJP had won both the ZP and TP election in the previous term. The party workers should once again work for the victory of the candidates. There is a need to work towards freeing Kodagu from Congress. There is a need to create awareness of the welfare programmes and achievements of the BJP government to all the households," he said.

The Modi-led government in India has effectively tackled the Covid-19 situation, he added.

He also lauded the Centre for reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

BJP Backward Classes Morcha state president Narendra Babu said that the BJP Morcha has played a pivotal role in the growth of the party.

There is a need to unite the backward classes, he added.

MLC Sunil Subramani, BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Appachu Ranjan
BJP workers
ZP election
TP election
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

Kodava Samaj bans cake cutting, champagne at weddings

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

 