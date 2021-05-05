Appachu visits Covid Care Centre in Koodige

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan visited the Covid Care Centre opened at Morarji Desai Residential School in Koodige on Wednesday and inspected its facilities.

He asked the Covid patients admitted at the centre regarding the food and other facilities provided to them. The MLA also held a discussion with the medical officers at the centre.

Appachu said that the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast in the district.

"The administration has taken all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Essential items can be purchased by the people on Tuesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 12 noon. A bandh will be observed in the district on the other five days of the week. The people should not travel unnecessarily. Everyone should remain indoors and should cooperate with the government in controlling the pandemic," he said.

He said that the returning of people from Bengaluru to the district has been the main reason for the spread of Covid-19.

However, the people should not panic. Good treatment is provided at the Covid Care Centres and in the designated Covid-19 hospital, he added.

Somwarpet tahsildar Govindaraj and others were present.

The MLA paid surprise visits to the Government Primary Health Centres in Suntikoppa and Aluru Siddapura on Wednesday.

In Suntikoppa, he inspected the progress of the vaccination drive.

Dr Jeevan, a medical practitioner, requested the MLA to provide a separate ambulance facility for Covid-19 patients. He also drew the attention of the MLA towards the shortage of nursing staff at the PHC. The MLA in turn assured of doing the needful.

At Aluru Siddapura PHC, the MLA inspected the records related to Covid-19 patients, tests and vaccinations.

He checked the facilities provided at the vaccination centre and outpatient ward. Medical Officer Dr Suparna Krishnanand was present.

Appachu Ranjan visited the checkpost in Shirangala village and gathered information from officials about the precautionary measures at the checkpost.

He directed the personnel not to allow unnecessary movement of vehicles.

A seal should be applied on the hands of people coming from other districts to Kodagu for stay, he said.

"The registration numbers of vehicles coming to and going out of Kodagu should be noted," he added.