Covid-19 duties

Appeal made against deputing teachers for Covid-19 duties

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 30 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:47 ist
The office-bearers of the Primary School Teachers Association submit a memorandum to the tahsildar in Somwarpet.

The office-bearers of the Primary School Teachers' Association have appealed to the deputy commissioner to not deploy them for Covid-19 duties.

A memorandum was submitted in this regard, through the tahsildar, to the deputy commissioner.

"Teachers have been deputed for contact tracing, to monitor Covid watch app and are also deployed at check posts in border areas. They should be relieved from such Covid-19 related works," said association taluk unit president T K Basavaraj.

Teachers had discharged their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, schools have been reopened fully and student enrollment has also increased. The schools are already facing a shortage of teachers. If the teachers are deployed for Covid-19 works, then it will have an impact on the children's education, stated the memorandum.

However, tahsildar Govindaraju said that teachers are not deployed for Covid-19 duties.

teachers
Covid-19 duties
memorandum submitted
Kodagu

