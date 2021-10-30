Appeal made against deputing teachers for Covid-19 duties

The office-bearers of the Primary School Teachers' Association have appealed to the deputy commissioner to not deploy them for Covid-19 duties.

A memorandum was submitted in this regard, through the tahsildar, to the deputy commissioner.

"Teachers have been deputed for contact tracing, to monitor Covid watch app and are also deployed at check posts in border areas. They should be relieved from such Covid-19 related works," said association taluk unit president T K Basavaraj.

Teachers had discharged their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, schools have been reopened fully and student enrollment has also increased. The schools are already facing a shortage of teachers. If the teachers are deployed for Covid-19 works, then it will have an impact on the children's education, stated the memorandum.

However, tahsildar Govindaraju said that teachers are not deployed for Covid-19 duties.