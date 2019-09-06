Applications for river rafting invited

The district administration has invited applications to conduct river rafting in River Cauvery.

A decision in this regard was approved in the district-level river rafting and monitoring committee meeting held here recently.

Application format

The application format, related documents and the necessary guidelines can be downloaded from http://www.kodagu.nic.in

As many as 12 applicants will be permitted to carry out rafting as per the technical committee’s recommendation.

The completed applications should be submitted to: Assistant Director, Tourism Department, Stuart Hill, Madikeri before September 12.

For more details, those interested can contact the following number: 08272 228580.