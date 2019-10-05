Applications invited at ICSSR-IMPRESS in New Delhi

Applications have been invited for the post of Research Assistant under ICSSR-IMPRESS (New Delhi)-sponsored major research project at the Department of Commerce, Mangalore University.

The project is titled “Agribusiness and Women: A stride en route for rural amplification - A study of selected districts in the state of Karnataka.”

The applicant should have PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate in Social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

The candidates should also have knowledge of computer and SPSS.

Self-Written applications along with relevant documents should be sent to Dr Preethi Keerthi D’Souza, Assistant Professor and Project Director, Department of Commerce, Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, Konaje -574199 by post on or before October

15.