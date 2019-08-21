Applications invited for crop compensation

Farmers who incurred crop loss due to incessant rains in the district may submit applications seeking compensation, stated a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner Annies Joy Kanmani.

The applications can be obtained from Nada Kacheri offices. The format is available on the website https://kodagu.nic.in

The filled applications should be submitted at the respective village accountant’s office, Nada Kacheri or Raitha Samparka Kendra, before August 31. The relevant documents and detailed of bank account numbers, linked with Aadhaar, should be submitted, along with the details of the crop loss incurred.

Compensation cannot be claimed on Bane lands, lands owned by organisations, in case of less than 33% crop loss and non-regularised government lands.