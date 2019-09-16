Applications invited for Madikeri Dasara

Applications have been invited from artistes and art troupes towards performances at the cultural programmes to be held as a part of Madikeri Dasara, at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri, from September 30 to October 8.

Artistes and art troupes should apply with their name, troupe’s name, the art form, experience, number of artistes in the troupe, address and contact number.

The applications should be sent before September 22 to R B Ravi, President, Cultural committee, Madikeri City Dasara Janotsava, Dasara Janotsava office, City Municipal Council building, Madikeri - 571201.

For details, people may contact: 86603 06573, 98440 60174 or e-mail: madikeridasara@gmail.com