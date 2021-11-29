Applications invited for Zilla Yuva Vijnani award

Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, in association with the department of public instructions and PU department, will confer state-level Yuva Vijnani award on budding scientists.

The candidates will be selected from the districts through a selection process that will be held simultaneously in every district at 10 am on December 14.

In Kodagu, the selection process will be held at the Government PU College auditorium, Madikeri. There will be a written exam (40 marks), science modelling (50 marks) and an interview (10 marks).

Students from classes 9 to 12 are eligible to take part, said DDPI Vedamurthy.

Applications in the prescribed format should be filled by the applicants and attested by the school or college head. The same should be submitted to the DDPI's office before December 8.

Another application should be submitted to the Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat, Bengaluru, before December 4, through WhatsApp numbers 9008442557, 9483549159.

For details, contact: S T Venkatesh, District Nodal officer (9448873999).