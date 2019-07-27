Apply skills of chess in life, students told

Little Rock Indian School and Madhava Kripa School have emerged as winners at the Udupi district-level CBSE and ICSE schools chess tournament organised at Don Bosco School (CBSE) in Trasi in Kundapur on Saturday.

The schools emerged victorious in Under-14 and Under-17 categories.

Retired Principal of St Mary’s Central School Myrtle Lewis presented the trophies to the winners.

As many as 40 teams from 21 schools participated in the chess tournament.

Rector and Administrator of Don Bosco School Fr Leo Pereira, who presided over the valedictory, urged students

to apply the skills of chess in their lives particularly in academics.

He also stressed on the need to protect environment and urged students to become champions of environment protection.

Earlier in the day, Derik’s Chess Managing Director Derick Pinto inaugurated the tournament and symbolically made the first move on the Chess board. He urged the contestants to give their best.

‘Mind is stronger’

He said the mind is stronger than the body.

“Humans are stronger than animals because of

their mind. The game of chess makes a person mentally strong. It is also important to be emotionally strong in order to excel in chess and thus chess is the king of mental games.”

Derik’s Chess School Administrator Prasanna Rao was the Chief Arbiter of the tournament and was also the Guest of Honour. Rao and his team of Arbiters were felicitated on the occasion.

School Principal Fr Maxim D’Souza presided over the programme.

Naresh B of Kashvi Chess School, Vice Principal and Convenor Fr Merwin Fernandes, PTA Representative Charlotte Lobo, Rector and Administrator Fr Leo Pereira, PTA (Parents and teachers association) Representative Kiran Lobo among others were present.

The program was compered by Alric Nazareth and Deon Pinto.