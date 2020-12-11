Arebhashe Samskrithi Haagu Sahithya Academy will observe Arebhashe Day on December 15. Various programmes will be held on the day, said academy president Lakshminarayana Kajagadde.

Arebhashe Yakshagana Talamaddale ‘Panchavati’ prasanga will be held at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavana in Madikeri at 10 am. Retired principal Bariyanda Joyappa will inaugurate the programme.

A Yakshagana titled ‘Kamsavadhe’ will be held at Sullia Rotary Higher Primary School premises at 6 pm. Gowdara Yuva Seva Sangha president Mohan Ram will inaugurate the programme.

On December 14, a lecture programme will be organised on social media at 7 pm.

On December 12, JNU retired professor Purushotham Bilimale will deliver a talk on saving Arebhashe language.

Madikeri First Grade Women’s College Kannada lecturer Dr Korana Saraswathi will deliver a talk on ‘Research in Arebhashe’ on December 13 while Sheshadripuram PU College Kannada lecturer Dr Lavanya will deliver a talk on the usage of Arebhashe on December 14.

As a part of Arebhashe Day, competitions like essay writing, article on traditional items used in Arebhashe speaking areas, article on traditions followed in Arebhashe speaking areas, Arebhashe short film making, the composition of music for Arebhashe songs, photography projecting Arebhashe culture and tradition will be organised, he said.

Further, he said that the academy will present Sahebru Bandave play in Shivamogga, Theerthahalli, Sagara, Baindoor, Manipal, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Madikeri, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other areas.

Lakshminarayana Kajagadde said that with the work related to the Arebhashe dictionary, a two-day training has been imparted to research assistants in Madikeri. A team of 14 research assistants are on fieldwork for the collection of words.

A meeting on Arebhashe writers has been convened in Sullia on December 20 to discuss on Arebhashe encyclopedia. H T Krishna Gowda from Mysuru will be the resource person, he added.

The academy has decided to bring out a documentary on achievers in Arebhashe like N S Deviprasad, Prof Kodi Kushalappa Gowda, artist Mohan Sona and Kodagu Gowda Vidya Sangha. The work is in progress.

Academy member Baithadka Janaki Belliappa, Chokkadi Prema Raghavayya and Dhananjaya Agolikaje were present.