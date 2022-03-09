Arecanuts, coconuts gutted in fire

An accidental fire in a shed at a farm owned by Soorambail Shantharam Bhat gutted arecanuts, coconuts and other items, at Soorambail farm near Uppinangady.
The building has been completely damaged. The fire service personnel and locals doused the fire. There were 30 bags of arecanuts, 2,000 coconuts, chemical fertilisers, compost powder and wooden pieces. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh.
