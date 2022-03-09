Arecanuts, coconuts gutted in fire

DHNS
DHNS, Uppinangady,
  • Mar 09 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 23:58 ist
Fire in a shed gutted arecanuts, coconuts and other materials on a farm near Uppinangady.

An accidental fire in a shed at a farm owned by Soorambail Shantharam Bhat gutted arecanuts, coconuts and other items, at Soorambail farm near Uppinangady. 

The building has been completely damaged. The fire service personnel and locals doused the fire. There were 30 bags of arecanuts, 2,000 coconuts, chemical fertilisers, compost powder and wooden pieces. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh. 

