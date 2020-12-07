Armed Forces Flag Day observed in Madikeri

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 07 2020, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 00:39 ist
Tributes were paid to martyred soldiers at the War Memorial in Madikeri.

The district administration and Sainik Welfare department observed Armed Forces Flag Day at the War Memorial inside General K S Thimayya Memorial Bhavana in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Air Marshal (retd) K C Cariappa, Brigadier (retd) Muthanna, Col (retd) K C Subbaiah, Major (retd) Nanjappa, Major (retd) O S Chingappa, DySP Dinesh Kumar, AC Ishwar Kumar Khandu and others paid 
their tributes to martyred soldiers.

The deputy commissioner also released Armed Forces Flag 2020 on the occasion.

