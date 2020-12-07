Armed Forces Flag Day observed in Madikeri

The district administration and Sainik Welfare department observed Armed Forces Flag Day at the War Memorial inside General K S Thimayya Memorial Bhavana in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Air Marshal (retd) K C Cariappa, Brigadier (retd) Muthanna, Col (retd) K C Subbaiah, Major (retd) Nanjappa, Major (retd) O S Chingappa, DySP Dinesh Kumar, AC Ishwar Kumar Khandu and others paid

their tributes to martyred soldiers.

The deputy commissioner also released Armed Forces Flag 2020 on the occasion.