Armed with masks and sanitisers, students in Dakshina Kannada march to colleges

Armed with masks and sanitisers, students of colleges in Dakshina Kannada resumed physical classes from Monday. All those students who have been asked to attend the classes by their lecturers attended the school enthusiastically nearly after three months after the closure of college following Covid-19-induced lockdown, to clear their doubts for the exams, which will commence from August 2.

The colleges too had arranged for the sanitisers at the entrance to sanitise hands before entering classrooms.

The Mangalore University will conduct the first, third, fifth and seventh semester degree (UG) examinations from August 2 onwards. The exams were postponed due to Covid-19. The postgraduate (PG) examinations for the first and third semester students has been scheduled from August 5 onwards.

Colleges affiliated to Mangalore University conducted revision classes for first, third and fifth semester students. Even the autonomous colleges also held revision classes for their final year students.

Principal of P Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College in Car Street, Prof Rajashekar Hebbar said that besides students from odd semester classes, the college had called students studying Income Tax and Accountancy subjects to meet their lecturers in the college to clarify their doubts. Undergraduate science students, who have practicals, were also called. The college will start its regular offline classes for second, fourth, sixth semester students from August 18 with 50 per cent capacity by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government.

St Agnes (Autonomus) College Principal Dr Sr M Venissa said that final year students have attended with maximum strength. Some of the students from far away places are yet to return back to the college campus, the Principal added.

“Majority of the students pursuing post-graduation programmes have returned to the hostels in Mangalore University campus at Mangalagangothri. As the first and third semester students have sought revision holiday for the exam, online classes for second and fourth semester students continued,” said a professor from Mangalore University.

According to statistics from the Health Department, 62,577 people were administered vaccines in 313 vaccination sessions held in educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district in the last two months. Of these, 50,914 were students, 5,286 teaching and 6,377 were non-teaching staff.