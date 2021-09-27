‘Arms Act exemption has not been misused in Kodagu’

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the Arms Act exemption granted to every person of Coorg by race and Jumma tenure landholders in Kodagu. The court order is in the interest of the people of Kodagu, said High Court advocate and KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the shooting coconuts and eggs competition held as a part of the sports meet organised to mark Kail Muhurtha at the government school ground in Mayamudi.

He said that the Arms Act exemption has not been misused anywhere. There is a need to create awareness among people on the tradition of Kovi Namme and offering puja rituals to arms, among the younger generations.

International rugby player Madanda P Thimmaiah said, “There are good shooters in Kodagu. They should try to take part in international events. A shooting range should be set up in the district so that international standard training is imparted to those who are interested in taking up the sport in the district.”

A large number of participants from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya also took part in the competition.