Army personnel carry bedridden man for 8 kilometres

Army personnel carried Narayana Gowda to a relief centre. Gowda was bedridden after surgery and was stranded by landslides at Alekhan Horatti village in Chikkamagaluru.

He was carried for eight kilometres along with his wheelchair. After an accident, Gowda had undergone surgery and was resting at home. He cannot walk.

Gowda was living in darkness without electricity amid heavy rain for four days. The path from Savesi village in Alekhan Horatti to Malaya Marutha was filled with slush and stones. More than 20 army personnel took part in the operation.

The landslides on the road leading to Alekhan Horatti had affected vehicular movement. As a result, rescue operations could not be carried out for two days.

The army personnel commenced the rescue operation at 6 am and continued till 2.30 pm. As many as 75 persons who were stranded in the village were rescued.

The heaps of soil fallen on the road was cleared using an excavator. The victims were sent to a relief centre at Kottigehara.

The rescue team rescued more than 40 people stranded at Madhugundi in Mudigere taluk.

As many as 30 people who were stranded at Kuniyal were also rescued. The rescue operations are in progress.

As the BSNL towers are not functioning in Malnad area in the district, the district administration has arranged the purchase of 3,000 litres of diesel for the BSNL towers to run the generator. Owing to inclement weather, the helicopter could not be used for the rescue operation on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has banned the movement of vehicles to Bababudangiri, Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri till August 14, following landslides on the road.