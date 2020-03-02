Army recruitment rally in Udupi from April 4 to 14

Indian Army will organise its recruitment rally at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarakadu in Udupi from April 4 to 14, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu said on Monday.

“Youth in huge numbers from Udupi district should participate in the rally.”

He was addressing officials at the preparatory meeting held at DC’s office in Manipal.

Prabhu said, ‘’Youth from Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts will also participate in the camp.

The deadline to apply online is March 20.’’

“As many as 15,000 candidates had registered their names,” he said.

The ADC said it was a pride to serve in the Indian Army. Many candidates from outside the districts had registered their names for the rally. “The youth joining Indian Army from Udupi when compared to other districts is less,” Prabhu rued.

To motivate youth from the district to join the armed forces, the recruitment rally is being organised in Udupi. Youth from the district should avail the benefits of the rally.

Army Recruitment’s Col Firdosh P Dubash said rally was expected to attract over than 30,000 candidates.

The youth in the age group of 17 to 23 (unmarried) can submit applications online by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

Only those who had submitted applications online are eligible to take part in the rally.

‘’Admit card is mandatory for those keen on participating in the rally. The admit card should be downloaded from March 24 onwards. The recruitment is for posts of soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier tech nursing assistant/nursing assistant, soldier clerk/store keeper technical. Those who have passed SSLC are eligible for soldier tradesman,’’ he added.

Free training

The district administration will impart free training to youth keen on enrolling in the army, according to press release issued by Additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu.

The training will be conducted at Udupi district stadium from March 15 to 31. Interested youth should register their names with District Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director Dr Roshan Kumar Shetty (until March 12 from 9 am to 5 pm). Contact: 9480886467.