Army recruitment rally postponed to Jan 2021 in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said the 10-day recruitment rally of Indian Army, planned in Udupi from April 4, was cancelled.

“The rally will now be held in the town in January 2021.”

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting held in DC’s office on Monday.

Jagadeesha said the rally was postponed due to the restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 outbreak by the government.

He said online applications were invited from February 16 to March 20. So far, 31,500 candidates had filed applications online. The number of applications is expected to reach 35,000, he said.

Among the total applications received, only 85 were from Udupi district. Thus there are expectations that more youth from the district will enroll for the recruitment rally.

The applicants from 11 districts, who have applied for the jobs in Indian Army, will be given training in December, 2020. The venue for rally will not be changed and will be held in the town, he added.

Though the rally was postponed to January next year, interested youth can enroll themselves till March 20 and the applications will be again accepted in October.

Those who cannot enroll their names now can do it in the month of October, he added.