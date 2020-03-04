Army recruitment rally to be held in Udupi

Of the total 18,000 youths, who registered for Indian Army’s recruitment rally, 300 youths are from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, said Army Recruiting Officer Col F P Dubash.

Col Dubash told reporters at the DC’s Office hall on Tuesday that for many years, the response to recruitment rally from both the coastal districts has been lukewarm.

To enrol more youths into the Army from the region, they have decided to organise the recruitment rally at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarakadu in Udupi from April 4 to 14. The previous recruitment rally was held in 2014, he said.

“Recruitable male population’s studies conducted by the Indian Army has revealed that high literacy, poor publicity, and being the only son in the family were the reasons why the region had witnessed poor participation of youths in the past,” he said.

Col Dubash said the minimum education qualification is SSLC and in some posts youths aged between 17.5 and 21 years and completing eighth standard are also eligible. The youths, after selection, receive a handsome salary of Rs 38,000 onwards, he said.

Youths, in the age group of 17 to 23 (unmarried) years, should submit applications online by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from March 24.

The recruitment is for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Tech Nursing assistant/nursing assistant, Soldier Clerk/ store keeper technical, he added.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh was also present.