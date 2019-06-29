Armyworm infestation worries farmers

Farmers are worried about the loss of Jowar crop due to armyworms in Somwarpet.

Jowar is cultivated at Banavara, Alooru, Siddapura, Hebbale, Shirangala, Torenooru and surrounding areas.

The armyworms which stay hidden during the day become active at night and eat the leaves. The jowar plants are getting destroyed following the infestation.

It is difficult to control the armyworms, said grower Leelakumar. Farmers are anticipating that the yield will be severely affected.

It is suspected that armyworms would have come along with the cowdung brought from outside the district.

Owing to a deficit rainfall, farmers have already stopped visiting their farmland. Farmers have cultivated jowar in the region that experienced light showers.

“If farmers failed to act in the initial stage, it is difficult control the problem at later stages. There is a possibility of losing the entire crop,” said Agriculture Department Assistant Director Dr Rajashekar.

“The armyworms can be checked effectively. Chlorophriphos and cypermethrin are available at Raitha Samparka Kendra at a subsidised rate. Using it, farmers should control the infestation,” he added.

Farmers should spray chlorophriphos pesticides (two ml per litre of water) after 5.30 pm on the plants.

The farmers have also been advised to mix paddy husk with jaggery and chemical monocrotophos with water and keeping it for 12 hours. The armyworms get attracted to the balls made from the mixture and die after consuming it.