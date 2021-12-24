Arna shines at national-level skating event

Arna Rajesh from Mangaluru won two medals in the 59th national-level roller skating championship held in New Delhi. The championship was organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.

In the age group of five to seven inline skating for girls, Arna had won silver and bronze medals. In the three-lap rink race, she had won silver and in the two-lap rink race, she had won a bronze medal.

Arna is a student of Lourdes Central School and is a member of the Hi-flyers Skating Club.