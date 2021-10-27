'Arrest accused in HJV activist assault case'

Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) district committee general secretary Kukkera Ajith warned of staging a dharna in front of the office of the superintendent of police if the accused in the assault on HJV activist Sunil are not arrested at the earliest.

Addressing reporters at Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said that a case has been registered against the accused persons in Suntikoppa police station.

However, the accused are roaming freely outside, he said.

He also alleged that one of the accused in the assault case has fled to a foreign country.

Ajith further said that the superintendent of police had been requested to arrest the accused people. However, the real accused are not arrested even after 20 days of the incident.

If the arrests are not made within a week, stern protests will be inevitable, he warned.

“The assault and murder of Hindus are increasing day by day in the country,” he added.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike district organising secretary Mahesh Kadagadalu said that the accused who had assaulted Sunil, the HJV activist, were in possession of weapons.

How can the police be so negligent about it? he asked.

The police department has been testing the patience of the Hindu community. The police will be responsible for the consequences of a stern fight by Hindus, he added.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike district Matru Suraksha Pramukh Shanteyanda Thimayya, Madikeri city committee president Sandeep and K K Ganesh were present.