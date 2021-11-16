'Arrest miscreants who distorted video'

Pragathipara Chinthakara Vedike has warned of staging a protest if the police fail to arrest the miscreants who had allegedly distorted a video that originally showed slogans raised in favour of Ambedkar.
The distorted video is aimed at creating unrest in the district, they alleged.
Vedike leader M Bijoy said, "Women had raised slogans in favour of Ambedkar in front of Shanivarasanthe police station. However, miscreants have edited the video to make it look like pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. If they were pro-Pakistan slogans, then the police could have arrested the sloganeers right in front of the police station."
Vedike leader P V Johnson urged the police to book a suo motu case against the miscreants who edited the video.
