'Arrest miscreants who distorted video'

Pragathipara Chinthakara Vedike has warned of staging a protest if the police fail to arrest the miscreants who had allegedly distorted a video that originally showed slogans raised in favour of Ambedkar.

The distorted video is aimed at creating unrest in the district, they alleged.

Vedike leader M Bijoy said, "Women had raised slogans in favour of Ambedkar in front of Shanivarasanthe police station. However, miscreants have edited the video to make it look like pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. If they were pro-Pakistan slogans, then the police could have arrested the sloganeers right in front of the police station."

Vedike leader P V Johnson urged the police to book a suo motu case against the miscreants who edited the video.