Arrival of ‘Bangladeshis’ into Kodagu continues unabated

There is panic in the region as more and more 'Bangladeshi immigrants' have been coming to the plantations in Suntikoppa to work, while the Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading in the district.

The people said that for the last three days, 'Bangladeshi immigrants’ have been continuously coming to the plantations. The workers have no proper documents with them.

On Thursday at 8 pm, hundreds of people including the elderly and children were brought in two buses. They are meant to work at a coffee plantation in Kambibane Gram Panchayat limits.

People have vented their ire against the district administration for allowing workers from outside into the district.