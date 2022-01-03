‘Artist M T V Acharya reflected social perspective of art’

Through his works, artist M T V Acharya established the relation of art and social perspective, veteran artist and Mysuru-based Bharani Art Gallery founder N B Kaverappa said on Monday.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of an exhibition of works by late M T V Acharya, on the occasion of his birth centenary year, organised by Karnataka Lalita Kala Academy at Art Canara Trust, Kodialguthu.

"M T V used to believe in Lenin's philosophy that art belongs to people. After Mandayam Tonnuru Venkata Acharya, 'M T V Acharya' as he is popularly known, retired from Chandamama, he came to Bengaluru with a motto to teach art to students. He sold his house in Jayanagara to establish Acharya Chitrakala Bhavana in Gandhi Nagara, Bengaluru," said Kaverappa.

Fifty years ago, Acharya took a revolutionary step by teaching art through postal correspondence. Kaverappa said he is one among the students of M T V Acharya.

He further said that Acharya's illustration compositions of the Mahabharata series in Chandamama were very famous. Many people used to visit the Chandamama office with a request for buying the original artworks by M T V Acharya. His works were quite famous in Madras and Calcutta as well.

"During 1980, the then Lalita Kala Academy did not recognise him as a mainstream artist, even though his work, 'fruit seller', had won the gold medal in Dasara painting exhibition," he said and added that Acharya had authored a book 'Nanu Mattu Nanna Kale'.

Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik said that artists are extremely gifted people who use art as a medium to provide solace to people.

Karnataka Lalita Kala Academy Chairman Mahendra D, presiding over the programme, said that artists need encouragement from people. When Lalita Kala Academy rejected traditional artworks, he created pieces of modern art as well.

"The Academy will conduct exhibitions of Acharya's artworks in different parts of the state," he said.

Mahendra promised to press the demand for a district art gallery in Mangaluru.

Art Canara Trust president Subhash Chandra Basu, artist and artwork collector Shivananda Basavantappa, veteran artiste Ganesha Somayaji and Karnataka Lalita Kala Academy member secretary Permude Mohan Kumar were present.

Visually challenged artists from Vishistha Pratibha Balaga Skill Development Centre, Bengaluru, sang Kannada songs prior to the formal function.

A lecture and slideshow on the works of M T V Acharya were held.

The exhibition of M T V Acharya's works enthralled art enthusiasts. The exhibition will be held till January 5 from 10.30 am to 7 pm.