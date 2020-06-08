Artist turns natural items into works of art

The naturally available dry flowers, leaves, roots of the trees, sharp-edged stones and mushrooms found inside the forest have transformed into beautiful art pieces in the hands of artist Vinodraj from Bettampady in Puttur during the two months lockdown period.

With an artistic eye towards the naturally available and eco-friendly items around the house, Vinodraj has transformed them into beautiful works of art.

The artworks made during the two-month lockdown has also created awareness among his neighbourhood children. Students now know that craft can be made from naturally available discarded items instead of thermocol, plastic, fibre and other non-biodegradable items.

“By just giving a frame and base to the naturally available items, around 45 pieces of artworks were created during the lockdown,” Vinodraj told DH.

The artist had been working with well-known art director Shashidhar Adapa in Bengaluru for the past nine years. Following the lockdown, Vinodraj remained at his native in Puttur and began collecting naturally available items while moving around the plantations, near the green patch in the surroundings of the house and decided to make it productive.

Naturally available beehives, dried nuts, fruits, and wooden pieces turned into a showpiece in the hands of Vinodraj.

“Looking at the work, children have also started collecting such unwanted eco-friendly items and asking me to make something useful,” he says with a smile.

Accordingly, from the discarded waste of coconuts, he has made articles like a flower pot. A huge mushroom has become gramophone, flower vase and so on.

Besides, he has also started painting the Buddha series and has completed five paintings.

Vinodraj after completing five years degree from Nirmala Chitrakala Vidyalaya in Hassan had completed Masters in Fine Arts (MFA) at Kalanikethana Kala Vidyalaya in Mysuru. Along with Adapa’s team, he was involved in designing the interiors of Guthinamane at Pilikula Nisargadhama. Further, he was also part of a team engaged in the work on tableaux for the Republic Day parade at New Delhi.

“I want our children to learn the art of making something useful with naturally available items. All these items can be used as a showpiece at home. I observed closely, one can see the beauty in every object and our surroundings. The artworks have encouraged children to observe everyday objects in the environment more attentively,” added Vinodraj.